Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $301.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.43.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $254.87 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 609.48%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,804,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 39.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 100,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

