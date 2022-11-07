MTU Aero Engines (MTX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MTU Aero Engines (ETR: MTX):

11/4/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €223.00 ($223.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/1/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €189.00 ($189.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/28/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €232.00 ($232.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/28/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €198.00 ($198.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

10/28/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €232.00 ($232.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/27/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €223.00 ($223.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/27/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €245.00 ($245.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/27/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €275.00 ($275.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/27/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €230.00 ($230.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/19/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €223.00 ($223.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/18/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €239.00 ($239.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/18/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €245.00 ($245.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/17/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €240.00 ($240.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/14/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €232.00 ($232.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/10/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €245.00 ($245.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/10/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €240.00 ($240.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/27/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €260.00 ($260.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/22/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €223.00 ($223.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/13/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €185.00 ($185.00) price target on by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa).

9/8/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €223.00 ($223.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

MTX traded up €3.10 ($3.10) during trading on Monday, reaching €183.60 ($183.60). The stock had a trading volume of 171,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1-year low of €149.20 ($149.20) and a 1-year high of €221.10 ($221.10). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €167.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €178.05.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

