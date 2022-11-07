Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Mueller Water Products has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $17.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 673,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 298,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 220,505 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 94.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

