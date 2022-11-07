Nano (XNO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.28 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, Nano has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00003702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $102.16 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,711.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00335014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.81 or 0.00757113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.25 or 0.00570930 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00229342 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.