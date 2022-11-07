NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Insider David Rickards Purchases 38,790 Shares

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Rating) insider David Rickards acquired 38,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$31,109.58 ($20,201.03).

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 85.86, a quick ratio of 85.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.01.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. NAOS Emerging Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Profile

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

