National Bank Financial Upgrades Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to Sector Perform

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 17.7 %

Shares of RBA stock traded down $11.03 on Monday, reaching $51.29. 933,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,483. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $74.08.

Institutional Trading of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

