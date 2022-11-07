National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77. 1,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 274,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

