National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 6,984 shares.The stock last traded at $202.14 and had previously closed at $202.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWLI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.96.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 37,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,170,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 124.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 125.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.