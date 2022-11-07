Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

NGS opened at $11.05 on Monday. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.26 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

