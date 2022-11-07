Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0572 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.28 million and $708.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00130604 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00243218 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00070683 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024838 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,797,913 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

