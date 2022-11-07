nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 1825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

Specifically, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,677.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,005 shares of company stock worth $883,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

nCino Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 0.44.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in nCino by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at $2,219,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 47.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 115,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 37,284 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 46.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 70,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

