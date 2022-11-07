Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.59. 8,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 13,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Nedbank Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70.

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, short term loans, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial, and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

