Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $48.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.09. Neonode has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 122.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.55%.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

About Neonode

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Neonode Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Neonode worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.