Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:NEON opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $48.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.09. Neonode has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $12.08.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 122.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.55%.
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
