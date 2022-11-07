Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

NVRO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Nevro to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NYSE NVRO traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.84. 565,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,955. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nevro has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $113.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Nevro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Nevro by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

