Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.42 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.14 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 68,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 297,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Newell Brands by 1,415.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 235,471 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

