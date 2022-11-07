NEXT (LON:NXT) PT Lowered to GBX 5,600

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,000 ($69.37) to GBX 5,600 ($64.75) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($65.90) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($93.65) to GBX 7,000 ($80.93) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($73.42) to GBX 5,500 ($63.59) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,750 ($78.04).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 5,314 ($61.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 973.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,261.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,907.01. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,306 ($49.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,440 ($97.58).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 66 ($0.76) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. NEXT’s payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

