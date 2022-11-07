NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,546,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,915,000 after buying an additional 1,042,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,507,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,952,000 after buying an additional 1,041,518 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,373,487. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average of $79.38. The company has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.