NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,373,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.38.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

