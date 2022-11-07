Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Nikola to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Price Performance

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.51. Nikola has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

Insider Activity

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,852,421.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at $296,076,810.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,501,120 shares of company stock worth $5,403,451 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.