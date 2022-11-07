NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 2,216,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 60,728,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.02.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 229.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,941,000 after buying an additional 12,367,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,518 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 151,311.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,919,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 73.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,915,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.