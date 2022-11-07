NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. NiSource also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.46 EPS.
NiSource Stock Down 6.7 %
NiSource stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,297. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NiSource has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58.
NiSource Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NiSource by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.
About NiSource
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NiSource (NI)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.