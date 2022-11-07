NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NIGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. NiSource also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.46 EPS.

NiSource Stock Down 6.7 %

NiSource stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,297. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NiSource has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NiSource by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

