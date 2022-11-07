nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Needham & Company LLC

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nLIGHT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

nLIGHT Price Performance

nLIGHT stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $60.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.31 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in nLIGHT by 121.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,340,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after buying an additional 306,425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 12.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in nLIGHT by 49.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,489,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after buying an additional 489,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Further Reading

