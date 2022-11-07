Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 150,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,408,619 shares.The stock last traded at $3.30 and had previously closed at $3.27.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 1,190.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,945,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 2,717,639 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 1,355.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nomura by 166.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 434,272 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 47.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 423,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Nomura by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 562,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 329,864 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

