NSUR COIN (NSUR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.60 Million

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One NSUR COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $51,883.00 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00599315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.13 or 0.31217355 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

