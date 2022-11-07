NuCypher Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $103.27 million and $2.44 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

