Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $91.00 at TD Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NTR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.18.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.27. Nutrien has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $117.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

