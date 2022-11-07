nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion. nVent Electric also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.58 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.91. 16,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.69.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. Analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,912 shares of company stock worth $434,039 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

