NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,549 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.85.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,617,852. The stock has a market cap of $352.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

