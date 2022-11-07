NXM (NXM) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $341.73 million and approximately $1,685.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $51.82 or 0.00251209 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,630.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008592 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006228 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020603 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00039616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00048210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

