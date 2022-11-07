Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0691 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $347.42 million and $44.74 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,601.10 or 0.07689300 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00089769 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00034510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00069904 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06555244 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $36,810,767.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

