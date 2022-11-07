Oasis Network Trading 7.6% Higher This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0656 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $330.04 million and $37.59 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06555244 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $36,810,767.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

