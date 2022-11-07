Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 1,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 217,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 490,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

