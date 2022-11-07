Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Omnicom Group worth $125,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $72.64. The company had a trading volume of 33,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

