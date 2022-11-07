OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,789 iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.45. 3,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,140. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.45 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.