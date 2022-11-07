OneAscent Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 406.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.60) to €5.30 ($5.30) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.80) to €5.40 ($5.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.5 %

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

NOK traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.39. 400,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,133,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

