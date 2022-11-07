OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $860,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 391,297 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 178.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,774,000 after purchasing an additional 323,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $5.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $481.16. The company had a trading volume of 42,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,667. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $212.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $494.19 and its 200 day moving average is $500.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

