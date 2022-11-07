OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $2.09 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $38.29. 74,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.