OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $7.04 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,039,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 3.2% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 187,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,911. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average of $73.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47.

