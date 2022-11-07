OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 15,273 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 111,680 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.06. 64,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $78.77.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 56.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on APO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

