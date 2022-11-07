OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $319.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

