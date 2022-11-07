OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.11 and a 200 day moving average of $164.20. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

