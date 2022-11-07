OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,062 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,730,426,000 after buying an additional 251,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,289,334,000 after purchasing an additional 987,792 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,499,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,620,000 after purchasing an additional 592,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,811,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.47. 134,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,518,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

