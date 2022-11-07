OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 322,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,416,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

