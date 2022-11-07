OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $379,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 357.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

AON Price Performance

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,069. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.51. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

