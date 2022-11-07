Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.19-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $946.00 million-$951.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.61 million. Oportun Financial also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.24-$0.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPRT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.15. 292,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Oportun Financial by 44.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oportun Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 23.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.