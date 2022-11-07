Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,010 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 194.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Danaher by 21.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 5.5% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $554,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.13 on Monday, reaching $249.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.23 and a 200-day moving average of $264.20.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

