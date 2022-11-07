Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,052 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $16,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,036,409,000 after acquiring an additional 467,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after buying an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,688,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,690,000 after buying an additional 3,286,245 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.9 %

IFF traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $95.66. 39,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,697. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.07.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.