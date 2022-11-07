Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,751 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $24,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.11. 133,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,689,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.