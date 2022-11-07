Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.92. 65,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,765. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.78.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,342,076. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

