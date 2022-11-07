Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $23.19 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of BCE worth $23,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 12.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in BCE by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BCE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 55,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,103. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.